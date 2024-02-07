Videos
Published Jan 28, 2024 at 8:10 PM IST
All You Need To Know About Samrat Choudhary
Bihar BJP State Chief Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Watch the video to know all about him.
Bihar BJP State Chief Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Watch the video to know all about him.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.