Videos
Published Feb 10, 2024 at 5:27 PM IST
Amit Shah Calls Inauguration Of Ram Mandir Historic
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha on the Ram Temple resolution. He said that Ram Mandir's inauguration would be a historic day in years to come .
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha on the Ram Temple resolution. He said that Ram Mandir's inauguration would be a historic day in years to come .
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.