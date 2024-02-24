Videos
Published Feb 23, 2024 at 12:20 AM IST
Arnab's Debate: More Voices Rise Against Mamata in Sandeshkhali
Mamata Banerjee has been constantly failing to control the ongoing tensions in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. Meanwhile her close aid mafia don Shahjahan Sheikh is absconding for over 50 days now. Is Mamata Banerjee scared of taking any action against the violence or has she lost the control of her state? | The Debate With Arnab
