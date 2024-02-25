Videos
Published Feb 24, 2024 at 10:27 PM IST
Assam: Himanta govt scraps Muslim Marriage Act, Is UCC Next?
In a significant step, the Assam govt has scrapped the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. The Assam Cabinet gave approval to the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024 for repealing the act. It is believed that by repealing the act, the Assam government paved the way for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The act contains provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal age of marriage. The opposition took no time to criticize Himanta govt's decision & called it 'communal'.
