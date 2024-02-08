Videos
Published Feb 7, 2024 at 1:02 PM IST
Big blow to Sharad Pawar ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Sharad Pawar faces a significant setback prior to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Election Commission granting the NCP symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction.
Sharad Pawar faces a significant setback prior to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Election Commission granting the NCP symbol to Ajit Pawar's faction.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.