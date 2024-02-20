Videos
Published Feb 20, 2024 at 6:01 PM IST
Supreme Court declares AAP candidate as Chandigarh Mayor
The Supreme Court on February 20 declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar as ‘validly elected’ Mayor of Chandigarh, after directing 8 ‘invalid’ votes to be treated as valid. The Court also directed issuance of a show cause notice to returning officer Anil Masih.
