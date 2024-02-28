Videos
Published Feb 27, 2024 at 1:12 AM IST
BJP wins big in Rajya Sabha elections, Congress stumped in Himachal
The BJP won 10 out of the 15 Rajya Sabha seats that went to polls on February 27. All eight BJP candidates won out of the 10 seats on offer in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party won two seats while one of its candidates was defeated. The biggest drama came from Himachal Pradesh where BJP won the single seat. In Karnataka, all 3 Congress candidates won while BJP won one s
Kejriwal Admits His Mistake
