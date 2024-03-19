Videos
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 9:27 AM IST
BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Shakti' Remark
While speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana. He further said, “Everyday, a new product comes out of Congress and Rahul Gandhi's 'nafrat ki dukaan'. Rahul Gandhi is saying that he wants to fight 'Shakti'...The Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana."
While speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana. He further said, “Everyday, a new product comes out of Congress and Rahul Gandhi's 'nafrat ki dukaan'. Rahul Gandhi is saying that he wants to fight 'Shakti'...The Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana."
Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Putin Warns West Of World War 3
Videos20 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.