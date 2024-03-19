While speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana. He further said, “Everyday, a new product comes out of Congress and Rahul Gandhi's 'nafrat ki dukaan'. Rahul Gandhi is saying that he wants to fight 'Shakti'...The Congress party is constantly trying to harm Hindus and Sanatana."

