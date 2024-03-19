Videos
Coimbatore showers love on PM Modi
PM Modi on March 18 held a mega roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The roadshow witnessed massive participation from the crowd. People also raised ‘We need ‘Hat-Trick' posters during the rally.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:20 IST
