Published Jan 15, 2024 at 10:40 PM IST
Congress leaders visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
While the Congress top brass has declined Jan 22 Ram Temple invite, party's UP unit reached Ayodhya on Jan 15 and paid obeisance at temples & took a holy dip in the Saryu River. Ajay Rai along with other Party leaders also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple. Congress delegation also met Acharya Satendra Das on his residence. This visit comes after top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined Ram Mandir inauguration invite.
