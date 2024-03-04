The Council of Ministers held a meeting on March 03 where they brainstormed on the vision document ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. They also held deliberations on a detailed action plan for the next five years, Government of India sources said. A 100-day agenda for immediate steps was also worked upon for quick implementation after formation of new govt in May 2024. Its goals include areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, etc. Notably, the roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation. More than 2700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels and suggestions from more than 20 lakh youth were received. The meeting holds significance, as BJP-led ruling NDA has expressed confidence in retaining power at Centre for a third term. The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.