Videos
Published Jan 11, 2024 at 2:59 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets UK PM Rishi Sunak In London
Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh called on UK prime minister Rishi Sunak during his three day visit to the UK. The two leaders met in London and discussed bilateral ties between the two nations.
Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh called on UK prime minister Rishi Sunak during his three day visit to the UK. The two leaders met in London and discussed bilateral ties between the two nations.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.