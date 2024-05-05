Videos
Published May 4, 2024 at 11:57 PM IST
Did Telangana Congress candidate slap farmer woman for supporting BJP?
A Congress Lok Sabha candidate can be seen slapping an old farmer woman as per a viral purported video. In the video, Congress candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat, Jeevan Reddy slapped the old innocent woman. As per reports, the woman reportedly said that she would vote for the 'flower symbol' (BJP), so miffed by this, Reddy slapped her.
Published May 4th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
