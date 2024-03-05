Videos
Didi Moves Supreme Court Against Calcutta HC's Order
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer the case of Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI. The move escalates the legal battle over the investigation into the alleged custodial death, stirring political tensions in the state.
