Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Video: More than 70 people were injured and at least 14 died on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind. The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, an official said. Mumbai turned into a political arena, a day after the collapse. A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde for culpable homicide. Bhavesh is the director of Ego Media that owned the massive illegal hoarding.