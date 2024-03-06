Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Karnal on March 06. He piloted a drone during the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’. During the event, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that they would provide 5,000 drones to women to help them in Agriculture.“We have promised that we will provide 5,000 drones to women so it can help them in every way in Agriculture,” said CM Manohar Lal Khattar.