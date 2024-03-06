Videos
Published Mar 6, 2024 at 8:33 PM IST
Haryana CM promises during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' program
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Karnal on March 06. He piloted a drone during the ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’. During the event, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that they would provide 5,000 drones to women to help them in Agriculture.“We have promised that we will provide 5,000 drones to women so it can help them in every way in Agriculture,” said CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:33 IST
