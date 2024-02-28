Videos
Published Feb 27, 2024 at 1:10 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh govt to fall? Sukku govt in trouble after RS voting
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is in trouble as some of its MLAs sided with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Tuesday. The Congress has 40 MLAs, but 6 legislators voted for the candidate, Harsh Mahajan, fielded by the BJP, dealing a severe blow to the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government.
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is in trouble as some of its MLAs sided with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Tuesday. The Congress has 40 MLAs, but 6 legislators voted for the candidate, Harsh Mahajan, fielded by the BJP, dealing a severe blow to the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government.
