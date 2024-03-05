Videos
Published Mar 5, 2024 at 7:46 PM IST
Hyderabad Gets First of Its Kind Aviation Centre
Hyderabad inaugurates a groundbreaking Aviation Centre, a first in its kind, as Prime Minister Modi launches development projects totaling Rs 7,200 crore in Telangana. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the region's aviation infrastructure, promising advancements in technology, training, and industry growth, bolstering Telangana's economic prospects.
Hyderabad inaugurates a groundbreaking Aviation Centre, a first in its kind, as Prime Minister Modi launches development projects totaling Rs 7,200 crore in Telangana. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the region's aviation infrastructure, promising advancements in technology, training, and industry growth, bolstering Telangana's economic prospects.
Published March 5th, 2024 at 19:46 IST
