Videos
Published Feb 18, 2024 at 8:40 PM IST
India has decided Modi will become PM again, declares Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the country has decided that PM Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India again. Addressing the BJP's National Convention in Delhi, he also attacked the Opposition saying while PM Modi aims at a self-reliant India, opposition leaders were interested in grabbing power for their family.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the country has decided that PM Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India again. Addressing the BJP's National Convention in Delhi, he also attacked the Opposition saying while PM Modi aims at a self-reliant India, opposition leaders were interested in grabbing power for their family.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.