English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Feb 18, 2024 at 8:40 PM IST

India has decided Modi will become PM again, declares Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the country has decided that PM Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India again. Addressing the BJP's National Convention in Delhi, he also attacked the Opposition saying while PM Modi aims at a self-reliant India, opposition leaders were interested in grabbing power for their family.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Donald Trump unveils $399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con'

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

Trump's Sneakers

an hour ago
Kamal Nath in BJP

Kamal Nath to BJP?

an hour ago
CM yogi in pune

Yogi thanks PM Modi

an hour ago
PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah

'Modi PM Again'

an hour ago
Jaishankar EAM

Israel-Palestine Conflict

2 hours ago
Erling Haaland

Guardiola on Haaland

7 hours ago
PreZero Arena

Toy cars disrupts match

7 hours ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’

US aid to Ukraine

11 hours ago
Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar Dead

a day ago
Hezbollah

Israel-Hamas War

a day ago
Dune 2 stars at London premiere

Dune 2 London Premiere

2 days ago
Alipur Fire

Delhi factory fire

2 days ago
Volkanovski vs Topuria

Volkanovski, Topuria clas

2 days ago
Red Bull Racing

RBR unveil

2 days ago
Same sex marriage

Same-Sex Marriage, Greece

2 days ago
mamata banerjee

Protests All Over Bengal

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia
Donald Trump unveils $399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con'
Videosan hour ago
Kamal Nath in BJP
Kamal Nath to BJP? Close Aide Sajjan Singh Verma answers rumors
Videosan hour ago
CM yogi in pune
UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for making Ram Temple possible
Videosan hour ago





Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Former US President Donald Trump holds sneakers at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia
03:49
Donald Trump unveils $399 branded shoes at 'Sneaker Con'
Videosan hour ago
Kamal Nath in BJP
05:39
Kamal Nath to BJP? Close Aide Sajjan Singh Verma answers rumors
Videosan hour ago
CM yogi in pune
03:42
UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for making Ram Temple possible
Videosan hour ago
PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah
04:52
India has decided Modi will become PM again, declares Amit Shah
Videosan hour ago
Jaishankar EAM
03:36
S Jaishankar Urges 'Permanent Fix' for Israel-Palestine Conflict | Watch
Videos2 hours ago
Erling Haaland
01:09
Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland will score 'in the next game'
Videos7 hours ago
PreZero Arena
01:00
Toy cars disrupts a Bundesliga clash
Videos7 hours ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
03:50
US President Joe Biden Speaks To Prez Zelenskyy, Assures Aid To Ukraine
Videos11 hours ago
Suhani Bhatnagar
03:33
Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19
Videosa day ago
Hezbollah
04:00
Hezbollah Chief Vows To Make Israel Pay For Death Of Lebanese Civilians
Videosa day ago
Dune 2 stars at London premiere
02:21
Dune 2 Stars Walk The Red Carpet At London Premiere
Videos2 days ago
Alipur Fire
08:02
Delhi factory fire: Death toll climbs to 11, four others injured
Videos2 days ago
Volkanovski vs Topuria
02:18
Volkanovski & Topuria clash at UFC 298 presser
Videos2 days ago
Red Bull Racing
02:31
Red Bull Racing unveils livery - The RB20
Videos2 days ago
Same sex marriage
10:05
Greece Legalizes Same-Sex Civil Marriage
Videos2 days ago
mamata banerjee
04:26
Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Targeting Sheikh Shahjahan
Videos2 days ago
Nitish Bhardwaj
03:59
Exclusive / Mahabharat Actor Nitish Claims Estranged Wife Has Kidnapped Daughters
Videos3 days ago
Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma
00:25
Jay Shah makes a SENSATIONAL T20 World Cup claim
Videos3 days ago
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1
00:57
Mercedes AMG goes old-school with their 2024 livery, the W15
Videos3 days ago
pm modi
04:04
Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha
Videos3 days ago
Tear Gas Fired as Farmers Gather to Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March at Shambhu Border
04:52
Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Calls for Peaceful Protests
Videos3 days ago
baps pran pratishtha
04:00
Republic Reports From BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi
Videos4 days ago
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy
04:01
Tesla Boss Elon Musk Makes Explosive Claims On Russia-Ukraine War
Videos4 days ago
Ambala Farmers Protest
03:30
Delhi Chalo March Resumes, Farmers Say Not Backed By Any Political Party
Videos4 days ago
Whatsapp logo