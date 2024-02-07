Videos
Published Feb 4, 2024 at 6:38 PM IST
Indian Embassy staffer in Moscow arrested over ISI links
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an Indian Embassy staff in Moscow for allegedly providing 'confidential' information to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, according to an official statement issued on February 04. Satendra Siwal, a resident of the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the ATS for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities.
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an Indian Embassy staff in Moscow for allegedly providing 'confidential' information to Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, according to an official statement issued on February 04. Satendra Siwal, a resident of the Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the ATS for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.