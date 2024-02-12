Videos
Published Feb 11, 2024 at 11:15 PM IST
JDU MLAs skip Nitish's key meet ahead of the Bihar Floor Test
Ahead of the mega Bihar floor test, JDU Chief & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called for a key party meeting meeting on the eve of the trust vote. As per reports, 2-3 MLAs skipped the key party meet. with both the sides are claiming unity of their respective legislators, can Nitish Kumar pass the mega floor test?
Ahead of the mega Bihar floor test, JDU Chief & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called for a key party meeting meeting on the eve of the trust vote. As per reports, 2-3 MLAs skipped the key party meet. with both the sides are claiming unity of their respective legislators, can Nitish Kumar pass the mega floor test?
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.