A day after Hemant Soren’s arrest and his subsequent resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister, political uncertainty continued in the state. The ruling alliance MLAs of JMM and Congress arrived at the Ranchi airport in buses after Governor did not invite Champai Soren to form the government on February 1. They expressed fear that BJP may try to their poach MLAs. As per sources, two chartered planes have landed at Ranchi airport to shift the alliance MLAs to Hyderabad.