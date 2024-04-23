Kompella Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate from Hyderanad for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, is taking on the Asaduddin Owaisi. The Hyderabad seat has been a stronghold of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) since 1984. Arnab Goswmi talks to Madhavi Latha about the fight in Hyderabad, her politics and controversies.