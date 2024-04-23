Videos
Published Apr 22, 2024 at 12:32 AM IST
Madhavi Latha speaks to Arnab on controversies, challenging Owaisi
Kompella Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate from Hyderanad for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, is taking on the Asaduddin Owaisi. The Hyderabad seat has been a stronghold of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) since 1984. Arnab Goswmi talks to Madhavi Latha about the fight in Hyderabad, her politics and controversies.
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 00:32 IST
