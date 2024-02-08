Videos
Published Jan 15, 2024 at 8:09 PM IST
Milind Deora Quits Congress A Day Ahead of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra
In a significant political development, Milind Deora announces his resignation from the Congress party, marking the end of a 55-year association. The move sends shockwaves through Maharashtra politics, constituting a substantial setback for the party. The decision stems from disagreements with the Uddhav faction over seat-sharing, culminating in discussions with Deora's supporters. The departure of a veteran leader adds a new dimension to the political landscape, raising questions about internal dynamics and strategies within the Congress party in Maharashtra. eknath Shinde, shinde sena
