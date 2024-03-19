Videos
Published Mar 19, 2024 at 9:09 PM IST
MNS, BJP deal done? Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is likely to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 19.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is likely to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 19.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:09 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.