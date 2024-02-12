2,087 camel owners with 6,869 camels from seven countries have arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the richest camel racing festival in history. It's the first event of a new venture, 'The Year of the The Camel', which celebrates the unique cultural value that camels represent in the lives of the people of the Arabian Peninsula. The festival takes place at Al-Janadriyah Square in Riyadh, and owners from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and the United States are competing for SAR 70 million (18.67M USD).

