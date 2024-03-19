Videos
NDA Announces Seat Sharing Data For Bihar; BJP To Contest On 17 Seats
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced the seat-sharing numbers in Bihar on March 18. While addressing a Press Conference, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, “BJP will contest on 17 seats, JDU on 16 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each.” Reacting to the seat-sharing, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “Everyone will contest the elections unitedly. We have finalised the seats and now the list of candidates will also be declared soon...”
