Nitish Kumar wins Bihar Floor Test, targets Lalu Yadav & Rabri Devi rule

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar won the floor test in Bihar Assembly on Feb 12, securing 129 votes in favour. During his speech in Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar targeted Lalu Yadav & Rabri Devi Rule and re-called his work done for the people of Bihar. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed & questioned Nitish Kumar over switching sides and leaving the INDI Bloc | Watch