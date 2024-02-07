Videos
Published Jan 24, 2024 at 12:12 PM IST
No Ram Leher in India: Rahul Gandhi a day after Ram Temple Inauguration
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on January 23 dismissed that there is no “Ram wave” in the country, while addressing a Press Conference in Hajo, Assam. Addressing a PC a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he claimed that the grand event was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is BJP’s political program. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "There is no 'Leher'. There is nothing as such. It is BJP's political program...But we have our clarity- five pillars of justice to strengthen the country..."he told reporters here.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on January 23 dismissed that there is no “Ram wave” in the country, while addressing a Press Conference in Hajo, Assam. Addressing a PC a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he claimed that the grand event was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is BJP’s political program. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "There is no 'Leher'. There is nothing as such. It is BJP's political program...But we have our clarity- five pillars of justice to strengthen the country..."he told reporters here.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Harda blast accident accused arrested
Videos18 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.
Top comments
User| 14 days ago
Rahul Gandhi is a person who is actually awake to all things happening around him but is acting as though he is in deep slumber. He made stupid remarks in Meghalaya in Pineapple exports and now he says this... by walking around and making stupid remarks he will only stand to lose more, I suggest he gets back to home quickly and gets some real sleep
User| 14 days ago
Yes, you are right! Even Rava was also under same impression.