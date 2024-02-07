Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, on January 23 dismissed that there is no “Ram wave” in the country, while addressing a Press Conference in Hajo, Assam. Addressing a PC a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he claimed that the grand event was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is BJP’s political program. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "There is no 'Leher'. There is nothing as such. It is BJP's political program...But we have our clarity- five pillars of justice to strengthen the country..."he told reporters here.