Published Mar 6, 2024 at 8:23 PM IST
Pakistan Boxer Zohaib Rasheed Absconds
Pakistan boxer Zohaib Rasheed has reportedly fled after being accused of stealing money from a teammate during their stay in Italy. Rasheed, who was part of the Pakistani boxing team, allegedly absconded following the incident, leaving authorities and teammates searching for him. The incident has raised concerns and sparked an investigation into the athlete's actions.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:23 IST
