Videos
Published Jan 11, 2024 at 5:12 PM IST
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti meets with an accident in Anantnag
Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Jan 11. However, the PDP president & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP media cell. Mufti, was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire inciden. The accident took place at Sangam in J&K's Anantnag district. Tweeting to X, Mufti's daughter Iltija prayed for her mother's well being.
Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Jan 11. However, the PDP president & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP media cell. Mufti, was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire inciden. The accident took place at Sangam in J&K's Anantnag district. Tweeting to X, Mufti's daughter Iltija prayed for her mother's well being.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.