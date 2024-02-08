Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Jan 11. However, the PDP president & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP media cell. Mufti, was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire inciden. The accident took place at Sangam in J&K's Anantnag district. Tweeting to X, Mufti's daughter Iltija prayed for her mother's well being.