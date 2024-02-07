PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar after swearing in as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar has officially joined the NDA alliance after swearing in as CM. Samrat Chaudhary & Vijay Sinha were sworn in as the Deputy CM's. A total of 8 Cabinet Ministers took oath in the new govt led by Nitish Kumar. Prime Minister Modi took it to X and congratulated the newly formed government. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication, wrote PM Modi on X. Three leaders from the BJP, including Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha & Prem Kumar took the oath. Three leaders from JDU, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrawon Kumar took the oath. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) President Santosh Kumar Suman & independent MLA Sumit Kumar also took the oath.