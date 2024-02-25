Videos
Published Feb 25, 2024 at 6:41 PM IST
PM Modi goes underwater to offer prayers at Lord Krishna's Dwarka city
After trying hands-on Snorkeling in Lakshadweep, PM Modi enjoyed scuba diving in the city of Dwarka. PM Modi dived deep down into the submerged city of Dwarka and offered the prayers. Sharing the scuba pictures on his X account, PM Modi called the experience divine. PM Modi shared pictures of himself underwater, wearing the scuba gear. Dwarka, a divine city mentioned in Hindu scriptures is believed to have been ruled by Lord Krishna.
