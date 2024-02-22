Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Valinath Mahadev Temple. The temple has been constructed in the Mehsana district of North Gujarat. While addressing the public, PM Modi highlighted the dual advancements of 'Deshkaj' & 'Devkaj' marking a stride in cultural & infrastructural domains. PM commended the Rabari community for establishing education facilities alongside the Valinath Mahadev temple.