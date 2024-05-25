Videos
Published May 25, 2024 at 11:30 PM IST
PM Modi predicts INDI's future, says Rahul will run abroad after June 4
While addressing a Public rally in Bihar, PM Modi predicted INDI Bloc's future after June 4 Lok Sabha election results. PM Modi said that INDI leaders will play their traditional blame game after losing the elections. He also added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & his family will run abroad after losing elections.
While addressing a Public rally in Bihar, PM Modi predicted INDI Bloc's future after June 4 Lok Sabha election results. PM Modi said that INDI leaders will play their traditional blame game after losing the elections. He also added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & his family will run abroad after losing elections.
Published May 25th, 2024 at 23:30 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.