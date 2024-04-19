Videos
Published Apr 19, 2024 at 9:24 PM IST
PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for mocking his Dwarka pooja
While addressing a rally in UP's Amroha, PM Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking his Dwarka underwater pooja in the month of Feb earlier this year. Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Nashik, said that TV channels only focus on PM Modi's activities instead of other important problems.
While addressing a rally in UP's Amroha, PM Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking his Dwarka underwater pooja in the month of Feb earlier this year. Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Nashik, said that TV channels only focus on PM Modi's activities instead of other important problems.
Published April 19th, 2024 at 21:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.