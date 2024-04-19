×

Published Apr 19, 2024 at 9:24 PM IST

PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for mocking his Dwarka pooja

While addressing a rally in UP's Amroha, PM Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking his Dwarka underwater pooja in the month of Feb earlier this year. Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Nashik, said that TV channels only focus on PM Modi's activities instead of other important problems.

Published April 19th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Narendra ModiLok Sabha Elections 2024Rahul Gandhi

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna Casts Vote in Haridwar

Videos19 minutes ago
The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Ramdev
03:25
Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna Casts Vote in Haridwar
Videos19 minutes ago
PM Modi takes at Rahul Gandhi for mocking his Dwarka pooja
04:28
PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi for mocking his Dwarka pooja
Videos24 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
03:57
Hamas Attack Survivors And Israeli Soldiers
Videos25 minutes ago
Narendra Modi
04:02
Can PM Modi play a role in stopping conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine?
Videosan hour ago
Radhika and Sahil cast their vote in Udhampur
03:08
Different hues of democracy: Voters turn up for biggest polling exercise
Videosan hour ago
madhavi latha, asaduddin owaisi
04:11
Madhavi Latha hits back at Asaduddin Owisi over viral arrow video
Videosan hour ago
Celeb voting
03:07
Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Cast Their Votes
Videos4 hours ago
republic
19:57
AAP Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal In Jail | The Debate
Videosa day ago
The Debate
29:49
Congress Declares Maoists Martyrs
Videosa day ago
Met Gala 2024
03:16
Met Gala 2024: Date, Time, Venue, Guest, All You Need To Know
Videosa day ago
GN Azad Slams Rahul Gandhi, Omar
03:14
GN Azad Slams Rahul Gandhi, Omar
Videos2 days ago
The Amethi Question
03:57
Rahul Gandhi stumped as reporter fires a googly during press conference
Videos2 days ago
ram lalla surya tilak in ayodhya ram mandir
03:18
PM Modi Stops Election Speech Midway For Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak
Videos2 days ago
Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak
03:55
Ram Navmi Celebrations Across The Country
Videos2 days ago
Ramnavami Ram Mandir Surya Tilak
04:41
Devotees From Across India Throng Ayodhya For Ram Navmi Celebrations
Videos2 days ago
AP Dhillon
03:00
AP Dhillon Draws Massive Criticism After He Smashes Guitar At Coachella
Videos2 days ago
Police Camps In Chhattisgarh Spur Electoral Engagement
04:17
Police Camps In Chhattisgarh Spur Electoral Engagement
Videos3 days ago
Mangaluru Fishermen Share Their Demands From Government As LS Election Nears
05:18
Mangaluru Fishermen Share Their Demands From Government
Videos3 days ago
AP Dhillon Coachella
03:00
AP Dhillon Criticised After Smashing Guitar During Coachella 2024 Set
Videos3 days ago
iran israel podcast
00:00
Why Won't Israel Back Down In War Against Iran, Hamas?
Videos3 days ago
History Of Banarasi Saree
05:43
A Tale Of Extravagant Workmanship: Tracing The History Of Banarasi Saree
Videos3 days ago
Displaced Palestinians
03:46
Displaced Palestinians Attempt To Return To Northern Gaza
Videos4 days ago
Russia Floods
03:00
Major Parts Of Russia And Kazakhstan Hit By Severe Floods
Videos4 days ago
Stabbing Incident In Sydney
03:51
Eyewitness Recalls Event After Multiple People Killed In Sydney
Videos4 days ago
