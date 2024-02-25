Videos
Published Feb 25, 2024 at 4:22 PM IST
PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace
PM Modi underscores the grave threat posed by the drug menace, highlighting its destructive impact on individuals, families, communities, and the nation as a whole. Expressing deep concern, he emphasizes the urgent need for collective action to combat this pervasive issue and safeguard the well-being of society.
PM Modi underscores the grave threat posed by the drug menace, highlighting its destructive impact on individuals, families, communities, and the nation as a whole. Expressing deep concern, he emphasizes the urgent need for collective action to combat this pervasive issue and safeguard the well-being of society.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.