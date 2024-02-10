Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Published Feb 9, 2024 at 9:29 PM IST

Uddhav Sena demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

After PM Modi announced to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao & Dr MS Swaminathan with Bharat Ratna. Uddhav faction jumped in, to demand India's highest civilian award for Veer Savarkar. Uddhav's faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reminded PM Modi, to also honour Veer Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna. However, Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed the Modi government's decision on this & called it right.  

