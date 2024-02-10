After PM Modi announced to honour Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao & Dr MS Swaminathan with Bharat Ratna. Uddhav faction jumped in, to demand India's highest civilian award for Veer Savarkar. Uddhav's faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reminded PM Modi, to also honour Veer Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna. However, Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed the Modi government's decision on this & called it right.