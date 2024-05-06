Videos
Published May 5, 2024 at 12:42 AM IST
Radhika Khera quits Congress, cites visit to 'Ram Mandir' as reason
In another big jolt to Congress Party, Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigned from party citing injustice & her visit to Ram Mandir the reason. Watch full video to know more about Khera's resignation.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 00:42 IST
