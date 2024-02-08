Rahul Gandhi Flagged off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders and party workers flagged off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Rahul's Yatra 2.0 commenced from Imphal, Manipur on Jan 14. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will travel through 100 Lok Sabha Seats in 15 states. The spotlight of this yatra would be the bus on which Rahul Gandhi will travel. The Yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days through 110 districts. Congress had initially planned to commence the Yatra from Imphal Palace ground, but shifted to a private ground in Thoubal after the CM N Biren Singh imposed certain restrictions, Before the yatra flagged off, Congress leader Deepender Hooda supporters from Haryana arrived with tattoos on their Bodies at Imphal Airport to support the yatra. With the BJP focusing on Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Jan 22. Congress will try to put spotlight on bread-and-butter issues through this yatra.