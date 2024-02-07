Videos
Hemant Soren’s Big Claim in Jharkhand Assembly
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested in connection with a land scam case has alleged that Governor C P Radhakrishnan played a role in facilitating his detention. "A black night and a black chapter was added to the democracy of the country on the night of January 31. I think this is the first time in the country's history that a Chief Minister was arrested inside the Raj Bhavan. I don't remember if this has happened before or not. I feel Raj Bhavan has collaborated in this episode," Soren said in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.
