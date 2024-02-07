Videos
Published Jan 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM IST
Ruckus in MCD House as BJP demands Standing Committee elections
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed ruckus as opposition BJP demanded Standing Committee elections be conducted soon. The ruling AAP, on the other hand, has approached the Supreme Court to allow the MCD House to assume the role of Standing Committee.
