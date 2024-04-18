Videos
Published Apr 17, 2024 at 10:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi stumped as reporter fires a googly during press conference
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, also a Lok Sabha candidate from Wayanad seat was in a Catch-22 situation, During a media interaction, Rahul was questioned on his candidature from Amethi Lok Sabha seat. However, Rahul once again was not clear about his stand on Amethi & called it a 'BJP' question.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 22:12 IST
