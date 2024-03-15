Videos
Published Mar 15, 2024 at 9:40 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Travels In Mumbai Local Train
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on March 14 offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Various BJP leaders accompanied him during the visit. Post the temple visit, he travelled in a local train to head towards Borivali, the suburb from where he will be contesting LS Polls 2024. Piyush Goyal also interacted with passengers on the local train.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:40 IST
