Published Feb 3, 2024 at 5:02 PM IST
Watch: Rahul Gandhi greeted with Modi chants at Jharkhand temple
It was an embarrassing moment for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was greeted with chants of Modi-Modi at the Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand's Deoghar during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
