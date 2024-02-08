Videos
Published Jan 13, 2024 at 4:12 PM IST
Will Kejriwal be arrested?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has skipped three summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate. ED has sent him the fourth summon today. Watch the video to know what will happen if he skips this summon.
