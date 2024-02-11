Videos
Published Feb 10, 2024 at 11:33 PM IST
When Nagaland's Minister Temjen Imna struggled to get out of muddy water
Nagaland's Minister Temjen Imna is known for his quirky humour & entertaining social media captions. Temjen Imna keeps updating his followers on social media on important life advice & heartwarming videos. In one of his video, Temjen can be seen struggling to get out of a shallow water body despite being helped by three people. The Minister grabbed the attention of users, through his video post on X. He used his hilarious post to also advise people to check a car's NCAP rating.
