Published Feb 12, 2024 at 6:11 PM IST
Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia
Former Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader has been granted a 3-day Interim Bail in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. But why was Sisodia granted a bail from the Delhi court | Watch
