Published Jan 29, 2024 at 5:36 PM IST
Vow fulfilled, Samrat Choudhary to finally open his Pagdi at Ram Mandir
Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary once vowed to wear a Pagdi till he made the Nitish Kumar-led government fall. However, after Nitish ditched partner RJD and formed a new government with BJP's support, Samrat Choudhary was made the new deputy chief minister. Republic talked to the BJP leader about his part vow, the present situation and the future of the Bihar government.
