Published May 22, 2024 at 11:49 AM IST
Prince William Attends His First Palace Garden Party This Year
Prince William attended at the Buckingham Palace summer garden party on a rainy Tuesday in the capital. William hosted the party on behalf of the King along with other Royal members including Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie and Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall. Footage showed William chatting with guests and receiving gifts such as books and cookies.
